GMO Commentary- Valuation Metrics in Emerging Debt: 2Q2021

By the Emerging Country Debt Team

Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 12, 2021

Summary

  • Our valuation metrics for emerging external and local debt are less compelling than they were at the beginning of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Executive Summary

As we enter the third quarter of 2021 our valuation metrics for emerging external and local debt are less compelling than they were at the beginning of the quarter:

  • External debt valuations continue to remain within the historical range that we consider attractive.
  • Within local debt, emerging market currencies are returning to attractive levels having migrated consistently through the quarter to the very top of the neutral range, while real interest rate differentials between emerging and developed markets (DM) have continued to widen.

In this piece, we update our valuation charts and commentary, with additional detail on our methodology available upon request.1

External Debt Valuation

The EMBIG-D benchmark spread tightened by 14 bps in Q2, ending the quarter at 340 bps. As seen in Exhibit 1, the multiple is the benchmark’s credit spread to the spread that would be required to compensate for credit losses. This ratio fell over the course of the quarter. The multiple stood at 2.4 on June 30, 2021, down slightly from 2.5 on March 31, 2021. We estimate the credit multiple threshold range by analyzing the relationship between the subsequent 2-year EMBIG-D credit spread returns and the credit multiple historically. A level that is higher than the upper range of the threshold (currently 2.8) could potentially indicate positive credit returns, while a level below the lower range of the threshold (currently 2.0) could potentially indicate negative credit returns over the next 24-month period. This threshold range estimate is recalibrated on an annual basis. A level within this range would be considered “fair.” Based on this analysis the current multiple of 2.4 would be considered neutral.

Credit spread tightening was the main reason for the decrease in the multiple over the quarter, as the multiple’s denominator – the fair value spread or expected credit loss – rose marginally by only 4 bps to 143 at the end of June. Regular readers will recall that this fair value spread is a function of the weighted-average credit rating of the benchmark, along with historical sovereign credit transition data and an assumption about recovery values given default. In terms of the second quarter, the fair value spread was influenced by a couple of downgrades including Morocco (BBB- to BB+ in March) and Colombia (BBB- to BB+ in May), while Belize was again placed on Selective Default while undergoing restructuring negotiations with bondholders. Additionally, while Bahrain and Papua New Guinea were placed on Negative Outlook, Romania and Uzbekistan were upgraded from Negative to Stable Outlook, and Vietnam was placed on Positive Outlook.

The preceding was a discussion of the level of spreads, or credit cushion. From a total return standpoint, the level and changes of the underlying risk-free rate also matters. U.S. Treasury yields reversed course from Q1 and trended downward during the quarter, with the 10-year yield falling by 27 bps and having a positive impact on benchmark returns. We measure the “cushion” (which we proxy as the slope of the forward curve) in Treasuries by the slope of the forward curve of the 10-year swap rate, depicted by the light-font lines in Exhibit 2. As long-end U.S. Treasury yields trended downward, the slope of the 10-year forward curve flattened, from 69 bps to 47 bps as of the end of June. This indicates the market is pricing in less of a cushion for rising rates, as the forward curve represents the path that would make an investor indifferent to holding treasuries and cash. We view both the decline in level and slope as reducing the prospective valuation of risk-free rates relative to the previous quarter.

Continue reading with original charts here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
