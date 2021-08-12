Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference as follows:



Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Time: On Demand Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b4009ee7-d4bf-41a2-b263-30a028b27c98





The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

