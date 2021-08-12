Major US Indexes End Flat Thursday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,499.85 with a gain of 14.88 points or 0.04%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,460.83 for a gain of 13.13 points or 0.30%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,816.26 for a gain of 51.13 points or 0.35%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 15.60 for a loss of 0.46 points or -2.93%.
Thursday’s market movers
U.S. stocks showed little change for Thursday’s trading, with the major indexes ending mostly flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at records for a third consecutive session. Investors didn’t seem to be alarmed by a 7.8% year-over-year increase in the Producer Price Index. Sector funds leading gains for the day included the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB, Financial) with a gain of 0.83%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV, Financial) with a gain of 0.79% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK, Financial) with a gain of 0.57%.
In other news:
- Weekly filing of new claims for unemployment benefits were 375,000, down from 387,000. Continuing jobless claims in the U.S. fell to 2.87 million from 2.98 million.
- The Producer Price Index increased 1% in July and 7.8% year over year.
Across the board:
- IEC Electronics Corp (IEC, Financial) gained 46.69%.
- Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) gained 11% following its earnings report.
- The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.361%.
Small-cap stocks
In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,244.07 for a loss of 6.27 points or -0.28%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,359.40 for a loss of 7.36 points or -0.54%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,005.41 for a loss of 8.92 points or -0.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,236.85 for a loss of 43.28 points or -0.38%.
Other notable indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,737.48 for a loss of 4.43 points or -0.16%; the S&P 100 at 2,045.41 for a gain of 9.90 points or 0.49%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,088.98 for a gain of 61.23 points or 0.41%; the Russell 3000 at 2,647.04 for a gain of 6.92 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,503.39 for a gain of 7.47 points or 0.30%; the Wilshire 5000 at 46,404.32 for a gain of 116.50 points or 0.25%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 851.73 for a loss of 0.80 points or -0.094%.
