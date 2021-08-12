Major US Indexes End Flat Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,499.85 with a gain of 14.88 points or 0.04%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,460.83 for a gain of 13.13 points or 0.30%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,816.26 for a gain of 51.13 points or 0.35%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 15.60 for a loss of 0.46 points or -2.93%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks showed little change for Thursday’s trading, with the major indexes ending mostly flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at records for a third consecutive session. Investors didn’t seem to be alarmed by a 7.8% year-over-year increase in the Producer Price Index. Sector funds leading gains for the day included the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB, Financial) with a gain of 0.83%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLV, Financial) with a gain of 0.79% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK, Financial) with a gain of 0.57%.

In other news:

Weekly filing of new claims for unemployment benefits were 375,000, down from 387,000. Continuing jobless claims in the U.S. fell to 2.87 million from 2.98 million.

The Producer Price Index increased 1% in July and 7.8% year over year.

Across the board:

IEC Electronics Corp ( IEC , Financial) gained 46.69%.

Financial) gained 46.69%. Palantir Technologies ( PLTR , Financial) gained 11% following its earnings report.

Financial) gained 11% following its earnings report. The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.361%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,244.07 for a loss of 6.27 points or -0.28%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,359.40 for a loss of 7.36 points or -0.54%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,005.41 for a loss of 8.92 points or -0.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,236.85 for a loss of 43.28 points or -0.38%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,737.48 for a loss of 4.43 points or -0.16%; the S&P 100 at 2,045.41 for a gain of 9.90 points or 0.49%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,088.98 for a gain of 61.23 points or 0.41%; the Russell 3000 at 2,647.04 for a gain of 6.92 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,503.39 for a gain of 7.47 points or 0.30%; the Wilshire 5000 at 46,404.32 for a gain of 116.50 points or 0.25%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 851.73 for a loss of 0.80 points or -0.094%.