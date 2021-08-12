Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) President, CEO & Director Jeffrey N Simmons Bought $500,445 of Shares

President, CEO & Director of Elanco Animal Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey N Simmons (insider trades) bought 16,850 shares of ELAN on 08/11/2021 at an average price of $29.7 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,445.
For the complete insider trading history of ELAN, click here.
