Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

JPMorgan Brazil Consumer and Healthcare Check-up. The event will be held virtually from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on August 19.

22nd Santander Annual Conference. The conference will be held virtually from Monday, August 16, to Friday, August 20, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on August 18 and 20.

Credit Suisse 2021: Agribusiness, Food and Beverages Conference. The event will be held virtually, and the Company plans to participate on Monday, August 23, 2021.

UBS III Mexico Consumer Round table. The conference will be held virtually from Tuesday, August 24, to Thursday, August 26, 2021 and the Company plans to participate on August 26.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company’s IR website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,250 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 06/30/2021). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir.

