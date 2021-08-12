Logo
SG Capital Management LLC Buys McGrath RentCorp, America's Car-Mart Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Sells UFP Industries Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Telos Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company SG Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McGrath RentCorp, America's Car-Mart Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Domo Inc, Semtech Corp, sells UFP Industries Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Telos Corp, PetIQ Inc, Avnet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, SG Capital Management LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SG Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SG Capital Management LLC
  1. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 490,361 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.47%
  2. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 145,088 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
  3. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 219,722 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 185,099 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.11%
  5. Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 76,310 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.23%
New Purchase: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 219,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.71 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $149.95. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 91,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $65.27. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 122,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Semtech Corp (SMTC)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Semtech Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $72.79, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 140,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.86 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 211,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Conn's Inc (CONN)

SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Conn's Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 371,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 299.11%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 185,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GMS Inc (GMS)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GMS Inc by 317.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 200,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 50.23%. The purchase prices were between $196.47 and $241.9, with an estimated average price of $218.27. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 76,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rocky Brands Inc by 1755.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $65.49, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 100,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 186.21%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 68,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aramark (ARMK)

SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 263,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89.

Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

Sold Out: Avnet Inc (AVT)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.01.

Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.

Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09.

Reduced: Telos Corp (TLS)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Telos Corp by 88.87%. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.92%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 55,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.23%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 490,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 63.32%. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 104,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 39.7%. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 48,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 228,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 46.93%. The sale prices were between $4.34 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 213,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SG Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. SG Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SG Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SG Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SG Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
