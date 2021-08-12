SG Capital Management LLC Buys McGrath RentCorp, America's Car-Mart Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Sells UFP Industries Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Telos Corp

- New Purchases: MGRC, CRMT, DOMO, SMTC, SAH, CONN, OSIS, LRN, TWOU, MGNI, HQY, ANF, EPAC, SCHL, VSTO, HURN, CALX, BYD, DVA, SMPL, CLFD, ELS, DBI, VRNS, HSC, TTEK, CMTL, MEC, ASO, CLS, LNDC, SP, SCPL, BBBY, WAB, SXI, PDS, STRL, DZSI, RDVT, HCKT,
- Added Positions: CLH, GMS, CVCO, RCKY, SNBR, ARMK, LOPE, EXP, OSTK, SUI, GPRO, CULP, ORN,
- Reduced Positions: TLS, SKY, AVYA, CVLT, EVRI, FLMN, FIS, FOR,
- Sold Out: UFPI, NUS, PETQ, AVT, BC, CCOI, WNS, AMED, FITB, WGO, LNN, ENTG, WAL, EHTH, KNL, NTR, UFI, DOOR, WTFC, ABCB, BG, LHCG, ICFI, USPH, SMG, RDN, MEI, APEN, PATK, EDUC, NMIH, ALTO, CSPR, TUP, NOTV,
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 490,361 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.47%
- Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 145,088 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 219,722 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 185,099 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.11%
- Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 76,310 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.23%
SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 219,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)
SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.71 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $149.95. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 91,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)
SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $65.27. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 122,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Semtech Corp (SMTC)
SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Semtech Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $72.79, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 140,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.86 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 211,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Conn's Inc (CONN)
SG Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Conn's Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 371,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 299.11%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 185,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GMS Inc (GMS)
SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GMS Inc by 317.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 200,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)
SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 50.23%. The purchase prices were between $196.47 and $241.9, with an estimated average price of $218.27. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 76,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)
SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rocky Brands Inc by 1755.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $65.49, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 100,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 186.21%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 68,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aramark (ARMK)
SG Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 263,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89.Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85.Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $39.78.Sold Out: Avnet Inc (AVT)
SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.01.Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)
SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
SG Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09.Reduced: Telos Corp (TLS)
SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Telos Corp by 88.87%. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.92%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 55,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.23%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 490,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 63.32%. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 104,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 39.7%. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 48,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 228,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)
SG Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 46.93%. The sale prices were between $4.34 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. SG Capital Management LLC still held 213,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.
