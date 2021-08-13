Logo
SPI Energy to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its SVP of Investor Relations and Finance, Randolph Conone, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

EventQ3 Investor Summit
DateAugust 17-18, 2021
PresentationAugust 18 @ 1:15 PM ET
Locationhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zOLLsToQQwe8Hvcd-dpJlA

Conone will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event, and an archived webcast of the presentation will be made available at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a one-on-one, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department
[email protected]

Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
[email protected]

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659548/SPI-Energy-to-Present-at-the-Q3-Virtual-Investor-Summit

img.ashx?id=659548

