SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of W. R. Grace & Co. to Standard Industries Holdings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased W. R. Grace & Co. ( NYSE:GRA, Financial) ('Grace' or the 'Company') stock prior to April 26, 2021 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Grace toStandard Industries Holdings. Under the terms of the agreement, Standard Industries Holdings will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Grace common stock for $70.00 per share in cash. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/w-r-grace-co-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Grace merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Grace has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

