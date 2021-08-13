APPHARVEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AppHarvest, Inc. on Behalf of AppHarvest Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppHarvest, Inc. (“AppHarvest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPH) on behalf of AppHarvest stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AppHarvest has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

AppHarvest is an applied technology company that develops and operates some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $32 million net loss in the second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 20.55%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021.

