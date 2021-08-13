Yili Claims the Top Spot Again as the World's Most Valuable Dairy Brand

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yili Claims the Top Spot Again as the World's Most Valuable Dairy Brand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOHHOT, China, Aug. 12, 2021

HOHHOT, China, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 10, 2021, Brand Finance released the annual report on the most valuable and strongest food and drink brands. China's Yili has once again claimed the top spot this year on the list of the Top 10 Most Valuable Dairy Brands, posting an 11% growth of brand value to US$9.6 billion. With its strong innovation capabilities, Yili has also been ranked as the global dairy leader in terms of brand potential for four consecutive years.

Yili maintained steady growth despite the pandemic of the previous year. Mr. Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, told Brand Finance that Yili, adhering to the principle of "putting consumers first" and upholding a global vision, continued to provide customers with high-quality products and services through innovation. Based on this, Yili won the recognition and trust of consumers, which contributed to its outstanding scores in Brand Finance's rankings.

Yili.jpg

Winning the trust of 1.3 billion consumers with high quality

Over the years, Yili has regarded quality as its lifeblood and committed itself to producing dairy products that are 100% safe and healthy.

Yili's strict quality standards has helped the company gain the trust of consumers. According to the 2021 Asia Brand Footprint Report, Yili is the most preferred FMCG brand, with a 92.2% brand penetration rate and an outreach to nearly 1.3 billion consumers, and it has been chosen for the most times per household for the sixth consecutive year.

Responding to the diverse demands of consumers with innovative products

The Covid-19 pandemic has raised consumers' health awareness. Consumers have put forward higher requirements for quality, and increasingly diverse demand for the dairy market. Yili makes good use of big data to gain insights into the needs of consumers in real time and accelerate product innovation and upgrades.

At present, the company has more than 20 sub-brands. Among them, the annual sales revenue of AMBPOMIAL and Yili Pure Milk has reached more than RMB 20 billion, and that of Satine and Yili Youngfun has exceeded RMB 10 billion.

Contributing to a healthier world by pooling global wisdom

Yili has partners in 33 countries across five continents. While growing its global presence, Yili has established two production and processing bases in New Zealand. By pooling global innovation resources, the company has established Yili Innovation Center Europe, Sino-U.S. Food Wisdom Valley, and Yili Innovation Center Oceania to continuously drive the R&D of new products.

"Yili has once again been striving towards new products and optimization, bolstered by innovation and long-standing R&D investment. This, paired with further expansion into new territories across Asia and overseas, has supported the brand's strong growth," according to Brand Finance's Food & Drink 2021 report.

favicon.png?sn=CN73350&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yili-claims-the-top-spot-again-as-the-worlds-most-valuable-dairy-brand-301354845.html

SOURCE Yili Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73350&Transmission_Id=202108122209PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73350&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment