Farmers Edge to Acquire Indiana-based CommoditAg to Expand Agriculture e-Commerce Presence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Farmers Edge to Acquire Indiana-based CommoditAg to Expand Agriculture e-Commerce Presence

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Farmers+Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a pure-play digital agriculture company, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire CommoditAg, the industry’s premier trusted online marketplace for high-quality agriculture products. This will allow Farmers Edge to significantly expand its roster of services by empowering farmers to purchase a wide range of agricultural products from trusted suppliers, while also advancing the company’s connected digital ecosystem strategy. Under the terms of the deal, CommoditAg will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Farmers Edge led by the existing CommoditAg leadership team. The deal is expected to close over the next several business days.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005925/en/

CommoditAg_Release_Image.jpg

Farmers Edge to Acquire Indiana-based CommoditAg to Expand Agriculture e-Commerce Presence (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2017, CommoditAg combines the efficiency and convenience of digital technology and e-commerce capabilities with deep-rooted agriculture knowledge. Providing farmers and ranchers with a top-notch customer experience and outstanding value, the company currently has 14 retail distribution partners with over 500 locations servicing 170,000 customers representing a 70-million-acre footprint. Offering a broad portfolio of more than 200 brands and products from more than 25 suppliers, its category selection includes crop protection, seed, fertilizer, micronutrients/biologicals, agricultural lubricants, animal nutrition, and more. CommoditAg currently has over 40 local fulfillment centers covering 13 states and plans to expand its footprint to over 75% coverage of the US business by the end of 2021.

The acquisition builds on continued investment by Farmers Edge in establishing strong digital connectivity between farmers and their trusted advisors while meeting the rising demand for complete integration, transparency, and personalized experience. By combining the deep industry expertise and local knowledge of the most progressive retail companies in the US with Farmers Edge field-centric data powered by AI and machine learning technology growers will experience a new level of insights and decision support.

“We are thrilled to join a company that shares our vision and mission,” said John Demerly, CommoditAg Chief Executive Officer. “Farmers Edge brings together all parties in the supply chain to the digital ecosystem, so farmers get seamless, transparent, and secure connections to their vendors and trusted advisors. We look forward to growing together, bringing new digital capabilities to the market, and driving innovation that supports our customers’ success.”

“As a farmer myself, I know how important relationships with vendors are in the agriculture business,” said Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “CommoditAg is a trusted marketplace that thousands of farmers rely on every day, and we are incredibly excited to welcome them to the Farmers Edge family. By combining its robust e-commerce solution with the FarmCommand platform, we can deliver a best-in-class omnichannel experience, bring more value to our customers, reach a wider footprint, and accelerate Farmers Edge growth.”

The marketplace will create new value for growers and partners by offering innovative risk management, grain marketing, and sustainability products, such as carbon offsets, customized for their operations.

Connect with a Farmers Edge expert today to see how the company’s digital ecosystem can benefit your business. Visit FarmersEdge.ca%2FCommoditAg or call 515-505-0413 to learn more and book a meeting.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers+Edge is leading the next agricultural revolution with the industry’s broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit+www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005925r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005925/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment