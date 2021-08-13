JDDJ, JD Beauty and Sephora Collaborate to Deliver Cosmetics Products Within One Hour

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JDDJ, JD Beauty and Sephora Collaborate to Deliver Cosmetics Products Within One Hour

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that JD Daojia (JDDJ) and Sephora China, the world's leading beauty retailer under LVMH, have established a close partnership to provide more consumers with convenient one-hour shopping services. The move marks a new milestone for JDDJ in further expanding reach beyond grocery to provide consumers with more high-quality beauty products.

BF2I0701.jpg

When consumers order via the JDDJ application or mini program, beauty products are delivered from the nearest Sephora store within one hour by Dada Now's riders. As of now, over 70 Sephora stores in China have launched on the JDDJ platform, covering first and second tier cities.

Based on Dada Group's partnership with JD.com, these Sephora stores will be simultaneously online with JD.com. By the end of 2021, all Sephora stores in China will be integrated both on JDDJ and JD.com.

Moreover, JDDJ collaborates with JD Beauty to support Sephora in its omni-channel retail, and to jointly build a new on-demand retail model of cosmetics brands. JDDJ will assist in products management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization, and provides an integrated O2O retail solution. With a large base of consumers with strong consumption power, JD Beauty can provide powerful advertising and help the brand reach more consumers.

At present, over 3,400 beauty stores have launched on JDDJ. The platform has also established partnerships with Watsons, Guerlain, Innisfree, THE COLORIST, and WOW COLOUR, creating a high-density and large-scale beauty supply network with beauty brands and chain retailers. During the recent 618 Shopping Festival, China's major mid-year online shopping event from June 1 to 18, sales of beauty products on JDDJ increased by more than double when compared to the same period last year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France almost 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora's excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 35 countries.

favicon.png?sn=CN74529&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jddj-jd-beauty-and-sephora-collaborate-to-deliver-cosmetics-products-within-one-hour-301354856.html

SOURCE Dada Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN74529&Transmission_Id=202108122325PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN74529&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment