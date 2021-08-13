Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Interim Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Interim Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (

AIM:HZM, Financial)(TSX:HZM) (the 'Company' or 'Horizonte'), the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil ('Araguaia' or 'the Project'), announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the six month period to 30 June 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the Period

  • Project financing of Araguaia nearing completion with credit approval process underway following completion of due diligence by the International Lenders.
  • Senior Debt Facility expected to benefit from significant Export Credit Agency Support.
  • Cornerstone strategic investor and final offtake agreements well advanced and expected to be finalised shortly after credit approvals.
  • Horizonte maintained a strong cash position of £22.2 million following completion of an £18 million equity fundraise in February 2021.
  • Financing discussions remain on track. Credit committee approval for the senior debt facility expected in Q3 2021 as previously announced
  • Vermelho progressing with Ramboll awarded Environmental and Social Impact Assessment contract.

Events post the Reporting Date

  • Significant progress on key project execution preparation activities, including competitive tendering for supply of key processing equipment, electric furnace and project management (EPCM) services.
  • Operational Readiness Plan well advanced with all key permits in place for commencement of construction.
  • Key environmental and social programmes continuing in preparation for construction phase.
  • Mobilisation of Head of Projects to Brazil and appointment of Engineering, Community, Health and Safety Managers continues the build out of the project execution team.
  • Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5244I_1-2021-8-12.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659611/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Interim-Results

img.ashx?id=659611

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment