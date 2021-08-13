Enterprises in Germany Turn to Cybersecurity Providers to Help with Pandemic Challenges

As enterprises in Germany digitize their operations and deal with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are looking to cybersecurity service providers to help them better protect their IT systems, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Germany finds enterprises in the country turning to service providers to help them improve their cybersecurity measures, due to the increased risks that come with employees working from home during the pandemic. Many employees in Germany will continue to work from home after the pandemic is under control, the report predicts, requiring heightened cybersecurity measures going forward.

“The pandemic has led to an expansion of the corporate network into employees’ homes,” said Roger Albrecht, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity, based in Germany. “This makes IT systems more vulnerable and drives demand in Germany for the services offered by cybersecurity providers.”

In addition to challenges created by the pandemic, cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the report adds. Ransomware schemes have become a major problem, creating demand for new cybersecurity measures.

At the same time, many German enterprises are overwhelmed due to a shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals, the report says. As a result, many German companies are turning to managed service providers and other cybersecurity firms to assist with their security needs. Many of these providers are increasingly relying on proactive security methods, instead of reactive measures, based on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

In addition to updated IT security systems, German enterprises need to consider user training services to improve their cybersecurity, the report adds. Many cyberattacks, including Trojans and phishing attacks, are boosted by careless behavior by employees.

The report also notes that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation creates challenges for midsize companies looking to comply with its requirements to implement stronger security measures. The German midmarket is a prime market for cybersecurity service providers, due to midsize companies’ lack of sophisticated security systems.

The report sees a growing interest in data leakage and data loss prevention services in Germany. The increasing use of personal devices for business poses a challenge in preventing data leakage, especially during the pandemic, and many German enterprises are looking for cloud-based data loss prevention tools.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 94 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants, Atos a Leader in four quadrants and Accenture, Axians, Capgemini and Microsoft as Leaders in three. Bechtle, Broadcom, CANCOM, Computacenter, Controlware, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Orange Cyberdefense and Trend Micro are named Leaders in two quadrants.

Crowdstrike, Deloitte, DriveLock, EY, Forcepoint, Ivanti MobileIron, Kaspersky, KPMG, Matrix42, McAfee, Okta, Ping Identity, PwC, RSA, Sophos, Sopra Steria, TCS and VMware Carbon Black are name Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Cybereason, Deutsche Telekom and glueckkanja-gab were named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Axians, CANCOM, Deutsche+Telekom, DriveLock and glueckkanja-gab.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

