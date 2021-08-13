Logo
Enterprises in Germany Turn to Cybersecurity Providers to Help with Pandemic Challenges

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

As enterprises in Germany digitize their operations and deal with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are looking to cybersecurity service providers to help them better protect their IT systems, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Germany finds enterprises in the country turning to service providers to help them improve their cybersecurity measures, due to the increased risks that come with employees working from home during the pandemic. Many employees in Germany will continue to work from home after the pandemic is under control, the report predicts, requiring heightened cybersecurity measures going forward.

“The pandemic has led to an expansion of the corporate network into employees’ homes,” said Roger Albrecht, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity, based in Germany. “This makes IT systems more vulnerable and drives demand in Germany for the services offered by cybersecurity providers.”

In addition to challenges created by the pandemic, cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the report adds. Ransomware schemes have become a major problem, creating demand for new cybersecurity measures.

At the same time, many German enterprises are overwhelmed due to a shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals, the report says. As a result, many German companies are turning to managed service providers and other cybersecurity firms to assist with their security needs. Many of these providers are increasingly relying on proactive security methods, instead of reactive measures, based on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

In addition to updated IT security systems, German enterprises need to consider user training services to improve their cybersecurity, the report adds. Many cyberattacks, including Trojans and phishing attacks, are boosted by careless behavior by employees.

The report also notes that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation creates challenges for midsize companies looking to comply with its requirements to implement stronger security measures. The German midmarket is a prime market for cybersecurity service providers, due to midsize companies’ lack of sophisticated security systems.

The report sees a growing interest in data leakage and data loss prevention services in Germany. The increasing use of personal devices for business poses a challenge in preventing data leakage, especially during the pandemic, and many German enterprises are looking for cloud-based data loss prevention tools.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 94 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services; and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants, Atos a Leader in four quadrants and Accenture, Axians, Capgemini and Microsoft as Leaders in three. Bechtle, Broadcom, CANCOM, Computacenter, Controlware, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Orange Cyberdefense and Trend Micro are named Leaders in two quadrants.

Crowdstrike, Deloitte, DriveLock, EY, Forcepoint, Ivanti MobileIron, Kaspersky, KPMG, Matrix42, McAfee, Okta, Ping Identity, PwC, RSA, Sophos, Sopra Steria, TCS and VMware Carbon Black are name Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Cybereason, Deutsche Telekom and glueckkanja-gab were named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Axians, CANCOM, Deutsche+Telekom, DriveLock and glueckkanja-gab.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.






