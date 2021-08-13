Infini Master Fund Buys DouYu International Holdings, Weibo Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Infini Master Fund Buys DouYu International Holdings, Weibo Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Infini Master Fund (Current Portfolio) buys DouYu International Holdings, Weibo Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF, sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infini Master Fund. As of 2021Q2, Infini Master Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Infini Master Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/infini+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Infini Master Fund
  1. DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) - 8,409,225 shares, 60.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Weibo Corp (WB) - 156,000 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,783 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 412,381 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) - 37,202 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.96%. The holding were 8,409,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 12,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 412,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 37,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1403.76%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Infini Master Fund. Also check out:

1. Infini Master Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Infini Master Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Infini Master Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Infini Master Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider