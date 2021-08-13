Infini Master Fund Buys DouYu International Holdings, Weibo Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc

New Purchases: DOYU, WB, SPY, APAM, VIXM, OPA, FTCH, VDE, IMAB, DASH, NKE, NIO, FUTU, PATH, STAA, GOOG, CD, CHAA.U, RACE, STLD, AGFY, ZIM, FRPT, DIDI, WRK, KLAC, TTD, SKX, LOKB, GRMN, ACMR, HWM, ON, BZ, CFLT, TIGR, AVCO, HHLA.U, VIR, QQQ,

DOYU, WB, SPY, APAM, VIXM, OPA, FTCH, VDE, IMAB, DASH, NKE, NIO, FUTU, PATH, STAA, GOOG, CD, CHAA.U, RACE, STLD, AGFY, ZIM, FRPT, DIDI, WRK, KLAC, TTD, SKX, LOKB, GRMN, ACMR, HWM, ON, BZ, CFLT, TIGR, AVCO, HHLA.U, VIR, QQQ, Added Positions: AMAT, ONEW, JOBS, XOM,

AMAT, ONEW, JOBS, XOM, Reduced Positions: LI,

LI, Sold Out: VIPS, TME, IR, VIAC, SOXX, TSLA, SE, EEMA, MU, JMIA, VNET, NUE, API, ALGN, WFC, GS, FISV, MAA, F, DRI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DouYu International Holdings, Weibo Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF, sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infini Master Fund. As of 2021Q2, Infini Master Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) - 8,409,225 shares, 60.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Weibo Corp (WB) - 156,000 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,783 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 412,381 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) - 37,202 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.96%. The holding were 8,409,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 12,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 412,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 37,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1403.76%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.