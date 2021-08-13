Discerene Group LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, IAA Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells Halliburton Co

New Purchases: IAA, KOF,

IAA, KOF, Added Positions: UBER, SLB,

UBER, SLB, Reduced Positions: HAL, WU, CDK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, IAA Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, sells Halliburton Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discerene Group LP. As of 2021Q2, Discerene Group LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Discerene Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discerene+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 3,536,457 shares, 36.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 1,193,085 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% The Western Union Co (WU) - 2,323,208 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 527,500 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.48% United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 605,364 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.

Discerene Group LP initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 191,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Discerene Group LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 137,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 208.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 527,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Discerene Group LP reduced to a holding in Halliburton Co by 33.12%. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Discerene Group LP still held 446,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.