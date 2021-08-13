SAIF Advisors Ltd Buys Q&K International Group, Sells Huize Holding

For the details of SAIF Advisors Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saif+advisors+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SAIF Advisors Ltd
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA) - 10,780,820 shares, 92.64% of the total portfolio.
- Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ) - 4,955,243 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.46%
- Q&K International Group Ltd (QK) - 1,897,700 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
SAIF Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Q&K International Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,897,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ)
SAIF Advisors Ltd reduced to a holding in Huize Holding Ltd by 26.46%. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. SAIF Advisors Ltd still held 4,955,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SAIF Advisors Ltd.
