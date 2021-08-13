SAIF Advisors Ltd Buys Q&K International Group, Sells Huize Holding

New Purchases: QK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Q&K International Group, sells Huize Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAIF Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q2, SAIF Advisors Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA) - 10,780,820 shares, 92.64% of the total portfolio. Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ) - 4,955,243 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.46% Q&K International Group Ltd (QK) - 1,897,700 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

SAIF Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Q&K International Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,897,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SAIF Advisors Ltd reduced to a holding in Huize Holding Ltd by 26.46%. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. SAIF Advisors Ltd still held 4,955,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.