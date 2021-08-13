Logo
Kuaishou Technology to Report Second Quarter and Interim 2021 Results on August 25, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou or the "Company"; 1024.HK), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the Hong Kong market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6489512

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen only mode):
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4998895

Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be listen only mode. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.

Replays of the conference call will be available until September 8, 2021 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299
Chinese conference ID: 6489512
English simultaneous interpretation conference ID: 4998895

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. For more information, please visit https://ir.kuaishou.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kuaishou Technology
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN74478&sd=2021-08-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuaishou-technology-to-report-second-quarter-and-interim-2021-results-on-august-25-2021-301354937.html

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN74478&Transmission_Id=202108130450PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN74478&DateId=20210813
