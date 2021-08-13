Logo
Offerpad to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 16th

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Offerpad, Inc. (“Offerpad”), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, announced today the company will report second quarter financial results on August 16, 2021, after the market close. The company also will host a conference call and accompanying webcast beginning at 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDT.

Investors are encouraged to register for the conference call and can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. The webcast is available to the public and can be accessed on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.offerpad.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. A webcast replay of the event will be available from the same website address after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Supernova (NYSE: SPNV) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, that is both the proxy statement that was distributed to holders of Supernova’s common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by Supernova’s stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the registration statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in the business combination. Supernova will be mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its stockholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Supernova’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Offerpad, Supernova and the business combination. Stockholders are also able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Supernova’s secretary at 4301 50th Street NW, Suite 300 PMB 1044, Washington, D.C. 20016, (202) 918-7050.

Participants in Solicitation

Supernova, Offerpad, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Supernova’s stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests is contained in Supernova’s registration statement on Form S-4, which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To the extent such holdings of Supernova’s securities by Supernova’s directors and executive officers may have changed since that time, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security of Supernova, Offerpad, or any of their respective affiliates.

#OPAD_Earnings

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210813005023r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005023/en/

