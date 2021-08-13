EMBRAER S.A. releases its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 14 commercial jets and 20 executive jets (12 light / 8 large) in 2Q21, bringing the year-to-date deliveries to 23 commercial jets and 33 executive jets (22 light /11 large). Following solid sales activity in the period across businesses, total company firm order backlog at the end of 2Q21 was US$ 15.9 billion ;

; Revenues in 2Q21 reached US$ 1,130.5 million , representing year-over-year growth of 110.4% compared to 2Q20, with double digit growth in all segments. First half 2021 revenues grew 65.5% compared to the same period of 2020;

, representing year-over-year growth of 110.4% compared to 2Q20, with double digit growth in all segments. First half 2021 revenues grew 65.5% compared to the same period of 2020; Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 104.7 million and US$ 160.7 million , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 9.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%. In the first six months of 2021, adjusted EBIT margin was 3.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2%;

and , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 9.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%. In the first six months of 2021, adjusted EBIT margin was 3.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2%; Adjusted net income (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) in 2Q21 was US$ 43.6 million , with adjusted earnings per ADS of US$ 0.24 . This is the Company's first quarterly adjusted net profit reported since the first quarter of 2018;

, with adjusted earnings per ADS of . This is the Company's first quarterly adjusted net profit reported since the first quarter of 2018; Embraer generated free cash flow in 2Q21 of US$ 45.1 million , and in the first half of 2021 free cash usage was US$ (181.4) million . The free cash flow in both periods represented a significant improvement compared to the negative free cash flow in 2Q20 and the first half of 2020 on better profitability and on working capital efficiencies;

, and in the first half of 2021 free cash usage was . The free cash flow in both periods represented a significant improvement compared to the negative free cash flow in 2Q20 and the first half of 2020 on better profitability and on working capital efficiencies; The Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2.5 billion and net debt of US$ 1.8 billion ;

and net debt of ; Embraer has issued financial and deliveries guidance for 2021. The Company expects commercial jet deliveries of 45-50 aircraft, executive jet deliveries of 90-95 units, consolidated revenues in a range of US$ 4.0 to $4.5 billion , adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0% to 4.0%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% to 9.5%, and free cash flow to be within a range of a usage of US$ 150 million to breakeven for the year without M&A or divestitures.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

IFRS 1Q21 2Q20 2Q21 YTD21 Revenue 807.3 537.2 1,130.5 1,937.8 EBIT (33.1) (342.4) 143.8 110.7 EBIT margin % -4.1% -63.7% 12.7% 5.7% Adjusted EBIT (29.6) (140.5) 104.7 75.1 Adjusted EBIT margin % -3.7% -26.2% 9.3% 3.9% EBITDA 14.5 (221.1) 199.8 214.3 EBITDA margin % 1.8% -41.2% 17.7% 11.1% Adjusted EBITDA 18.0 (120.4) 160.7 178.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 2.2% -22.4% 14.2% 9.2% Adjusted net income (Loss) (95.9) (198.8) 43.6 (52.3) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.5219) (1.0801) 0.2373 (0.2848) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (89.7) (315.3) 87.9 (1.8) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.4882) (1.7131) 0.4785 (0.0098) Adjusted free cash flow (226.6) (472.2) 45.1 (181.4) Net debt (1,902.2) (1,800.7) (1,840.5) (1,840.5)

