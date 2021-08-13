FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells TAL Education Group, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: BABA,

Investment company FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells TAL Education Group, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co.,. As of 2021Q2, FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., owns 2 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 252,241 shares, 89.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 15,697 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 15,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.37%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.44%. FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., still held 252,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.