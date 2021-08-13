FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells TAL Education Group, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

For the details of FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fountaincap+research+%26+investment+%28hong+kong%29+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 252,241 shares, 89.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 15,697 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 15,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.37%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.44%. FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., still held 252,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.
