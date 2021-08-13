Dalal Street, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Dalal Street, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalal Street, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dalal Street, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mohnish Pabrai. Also check out:
1. Mohnish Pabrai's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mohnish Pabrai's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mohnish Pabrai's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mohnish Pabrai keeps buying
- Added Positions: BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mohnish Pabrai
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,552,000 shares, 47.50% of the total portfolio.
- Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - 4,733,118 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 258,721 shares, 21.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%
Dalal Street, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 258,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.
