Dalal Street, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: BABA,

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Dalal Street, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalal Street, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dalal Street, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mohnish Pabrai 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mohnish+pabrai/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mohnish Pabrai

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,552,000 shares, 47.50% of the total portfolio. Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - 4,733,118 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 258,721 shares, 21.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%

Dalal Street, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 258,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.