CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change for CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) today announced a risk rating change for CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF. This ETF is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 under the tickers CINV and CINV.U.

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF’s risk rating is changing to “Medium” from “Medium-to-High.” The risk rating change is effective immediately and is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. This change is as a result of a determination that the reference index of CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF should be changed to better approximate the standard deviation of this ETF.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $304 billion in total assets as at June 30, 2021.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the mutual fund is contained in its prospectus. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005018/en/

