PureTech Announces the Appointment Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

PureTech+Health+plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the appointment of Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Krop will oversee all clinical development, regulatory, CMC, and medical affairs for the Company’s advancing Wholly Owned Pipeline.

"We are pleased to welcome Julie to our senior leadership team as our Wholly Owned Pipeline rapidly grows and advances across multiple areas of significant patient need," said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech. "Julie is a biopharmaceutical industry veteran with a wide breadth of expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and orphan indications. Over the course of her career, she has overseen development of eight therapeutics that advanced through Phase 3, including three FDA approvals. We believe her expertise in mid- to late-stage clinical development, in addition to her extensive experience as a board-certified physician and leader in regulatory affairs, will be important assets as we advance our lead program, LYT-100, towards potential registration-enabling development in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and potentially other progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases.”

Dr. Krop joins PureTech from Freeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, where she served as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to this role, Dr. Krop served as Chief Medical Officer of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Covis group for $647 million), where she oversaw clinical development, regulatory affairs, clinical operations, medical affairs, program management and pharmacovigilance. During her time at AMAG, Dr. Krop was responsible for the oversight of three FDA approvals. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Stryker Regenerative Medicine, Peptimmune, Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. Dr. Krop received her M.D. from Brown University School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at Georgetown University Hospital. Additionally, she completed fellowships in epidemiology, clinical trial design and endocrinology as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team at PureTech during such an exciting time in the Company’s growth and clinical development,” said Dr. Krop. “PureTech’s research and development model is a truly unique approach that has fostered a broad wealth of expertise within the Company that now powers the team’s innovative development efforts across multiple therapeutic candidates. I look forward to helping drive PureTech’s mission and advancing an incredibly promising pipeline of investigational therapies for patients in need.”

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 26 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

