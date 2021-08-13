MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Dazed Inc., to Expand into Cannabis Retail and Public Consumption

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings Inc. ( MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it is acquiring Dazed Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Dazed Inc, a Texas company, established in 2007 has an operating history of over 15 years in the cannabis space which includes related products and services. Dazed Inc. is ever-expanding, even Rolling Stone gave the brand a shout-out in the popular Willie Nelson issue. The brick and mortar concept, The Lazydaze brand was established in 2004, and is perfectly positioned for the inevitable legalization of cannabis. “With federal legalization on the horizon, we are confident that offering the two most consumed commodities in the world, coffee and cannabis, under one roof is a homerun. There is an obvious need for public consumption lounges and we are here to fill that need.” There are currently seven locations in Texas that are a mix of corporation-owned, licensed and franchised units. Dazed Inc., plans to take his concept nationwide, taking special interest in the Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada markets.

“Bringing in Dazed Inc. is a huge step for us and we are excited to start a new chapter. Dazed Inc., is just one of several internal and external acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from retail to industrial to medical. We intend on building the Lazydaze brand and expanding into established markets. We look forward to providing to shareholders additional updates and milestones as they unfold,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH. The Company intends to announce additional subsidiaries in the near future, following the release of its upcoming annual report.

About MedX Holdings Inc.:

MedX Holdings Inc. ( MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co

