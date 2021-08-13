Logo
Li Auto Inc. Listed on the Main Board of HKEX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blue Run Ventures China is one of the early investors of Li Auto.

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company", Nasdaq: LI, HKEX: 2015), an NEV automaker in China, announced that the Company's Class A ordinary shares ("Shares") began trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") under the stock code "2015," successfully going public in Hong Kong.

Blue Run Ventures China (BRV China) is one of the early investors of Li Auto. It has participated in five consecutive rounds of Li Auto's financing, including A2, A3, B1, B3, and C rounds.

Having its heritage in Silicon Valley since 1998 and entered China in 2005, BRV China is the country's leading early-stage venture capital firm. Since 2005, the firm has managed over $1.5 billion through multiple USD and RMB denominated funds, with a track record of successful exits exceeding $900 million. BRV China was also an early-stage investor in Ganji/58.com, QingCloud (688316.SH), Energy Monster (NASDAQ:EM), WaterDrop (NYSE:WDH), Mogujie/Meilishuo (NYSE: MOGU), Qudian (NYSE: QD), Guazi, Meishubao, Pinecone, etc.

Li Auto delivered 8,589 Li ONEs in July 2021, increased by 251.3% year over year, making a breakthrough at 8,000-vehicle single-month deliveries for the first time while hitting a new record. As of July 31, 2021, total deliveries in 2021 reached 38,743, bringing cumulative deliveries of Li ONE to 72,340.

The Company is developing its X platform, which succeeds the existing EREV platform for Li ONE, and is equipped with its next-generation EREV powertrain system. The Company plans to launch the first product on its X platform, a full-size premium extended-range electric SUV, in 2022, and to launch two additional SUVs on its X platform in 2023.

Li Auto is investing heavily in the HPC (High-power Charging) BEV technologies. The Company is developing two platforms, Whale and Shark, for its future HPC BEVs. Starting from 2023, the Company plans to launch at least two new HPC BEV models each year.

Li Auto believes that, in order to address the challenges in China's NEV market, any NEV energy replenishment solution must be at least as convenient and efficient as an ICE vehicle energy replenishment solution, and must behave commercial viability. The EREV solution and future HPC BEV solution could both provide users with convenient energy replenishment experience that is comparable to ICE vehicles. The Company plans to deploy a HPC network that consists of ultra-fast charging stations to achieve this goal. The charging under the planned HPC network will be faster, cheaper, and more accessible for the users.

For more information, please visit: https://www.brv.com.cn/.

favicon.png?sn=CN74674&sd=2021-08-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/li-auto-inc-listed-on-the-main-board-of-hkex-301354967.html

SOURCE BlueRun Ventures China

