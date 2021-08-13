Embraer S.A. - Publicly-Held Company - Material Fact

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Embraer S.A. - Publicly-Held Company - Material Fact

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, Aug. 13, 2021

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil , Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market in general of its projections for the year 2021.

Embraer continues to operate in an environment of greater uncertainty than normal due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on several of the markets in which the Company operates. Uneven rates of vaccination access, distribution, and application, combined with new strains of the virus, cause levels of risk and uncertainty to remain high at present. However, vaccination progress in many areas of the world have led to lower case counts and lower severe cases, improving confidence among consumers to travel, particularly shorter-haul leisure travel.

Embraer Commercial Aviation aircraft are among the leaders in service utilization, in comparison with the aircraft of our competitors, as the industry recovers from the pandemic, and our aircraft offer airlines increased flexibility in this uncertain environment. Also, during the pandemic, increasing numbers of high net worth individuals have migrated to using executive aviation, due to airline capacity reductions as well as a desire for a safer and more hygienic means of travel, allowing the customer to avoid large crowds and control who will travel in the same aircraft.

Small and medium-sized business jets have performed well in the recovery, with an increase in its sales, and Embraer is well-positioned with its portfolio of Phenoms and Praetors. Embraer's Services & Support segment has also steadily improved from pandemic lows as commercial and executive traffic improve, with the revenue run rate back to pre-pandemic levels. The Defense & Security segment did not experience the immediate impact of the pandemic on results, though there are signs that budgets of some important customers have become strained following spending to fight the pandemic and its economic impacts. However, the Company remains confident that its portfolio of products in the Defense & Security segment will see improved worldwide demand over the coming years.

Given results over the first six months of 2021, better than the initial expectations, and improved visibility across business segments, Embraer is issuing financial and deliveries guidance for 2021.






2021 GUIDANCE







Commercial Aviation deliveries

45

-

50



Executive Aviation deliveries

90

-

95



Consolidated Revenues (US$ blns)

$4.0

-

$4.5



Adjusted EBIT margin

3.0%

-

4.0%



Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.5%

-

9.5%



Free Cash Flow (US$ mlns)

($150)

-

$0



Embraer expects free cash flow usage in 2021 to be considerably better than in 2020 as the Company sees improvement in revenues as well as profitability, on achieved and ongoing cost efficiencies. In addition, projects to improve working capital efficiency, combined with lower capex and development spending needs, will also contribute to lower free cash usage in the year. The Company expects 2021 free cash flow to be a usage of US$ 150 million to breakeven for the year. It is important to note that the free cash flow guidance does not include any potential cash inflows from non-core asset sales or any strategic partnerships that may close during the year.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President, Finance &
Investor Relations

favicon.png?sn=SP74669&sd=2021-08-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa---publicly-held-company---material-fact-301354968.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP74669&Transmission_Id=202108130712PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP74669&DateId=20210813
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment