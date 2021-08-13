Logo
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys DoorDash Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, Kanzhun, Sells Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, So-Young International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, Kanzhun, Li Auto Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, So-Young International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Zai Lab during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwoods+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,210,256 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,228,620 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,617,997 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 9,745,762 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
  5. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,457,070 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 553,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 818,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 885,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $286.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,699,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 579,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Square Inc by 557.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $268.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 114,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Carvana Co by 460.82%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $358.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 200.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 601,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 923,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Sold Out: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.7 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 34.44%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 226,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: So-Young International Inc (SY)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in So-Young International Inc by 47.81%. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 1,247,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.91%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 3,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd (CCM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd by 84.6%. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 17,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.



