Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys DoorDash Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, Kanzhun, Sells Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, So-Young International Inc

- New Purchases: DASH, BZ, LI, SNOW, RERE, API, EDU, YMM, GOTU,
- Added Positions: QFIN, FB, BILI, SQ, CVNA, GOOGL, VIPS, JD, TAL, FUTU, NOW, WYNN,
- Reduced Positions: ZTO, SE, TSM, SY, AMZN, MSFT, UBER, CCM, NVDA,
- Sold Out: AAPL, ZLAB, BEKE, HCM, VNET, AYX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,210,256 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,228,620 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,617,997 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 9,745,762 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,457,070 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio.
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 553,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 818,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 885,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $286.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,699,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 579,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Square Inc by 557.08%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $268.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 114,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Carvana Co by 460.82%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $358.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 200.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 601,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 923,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25.Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.Sold Out: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.7 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 34.44%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 226,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: So-Young International Inc (SY)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in So-Young International Inc by 47.81%. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 1,247,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.91%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 3,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd (CCM)
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd by 84.6%. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 17,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.
