Charlie Munger and the Personal Nature of Opportunity Cost

I have spent a vast amount of time thinking about opportunity cost over the past 18 months. Since the pandemic began, there has been a step-change in the business environment. In many sectors, the adoption of technology has accelerated, which has benefited some companies and hurt others. But at the same time, a huge amount of investment capital has flowed into the technology sector, driving innovation and new startups.

However, many of these companies are fighting over the same market share. Investment is driving competition, which is consuming capital, driving the need for more investment, which leads to more competition, and so on. I wanted to highlight this theme because it shows that investors now not only have to consider the opportunity cost of holding so-called old economy stocks such as oil producers compared to new economy stocks such as software providers; they also have to consider the opportunity cost of holding one tech firm compared to another.

Pre-pandemic to Covid-19

I have been debating whether the opportunity cost of continuing to hold many stocks I owned before the pandemic, which may face challenging futures, is worth it compared to owning companies that have prospered during the past 18 months.

The answer to this question has been further complicated by loss aversion. As much as one tries to avoid it, the cognitive bias that means the pain of losing is psychologically twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining is always present. It can prevent one from reaching a balanced conclusion when weighing up the opportunity cost of one investment compared to another, especially when the existing investment is in the red.

Understanding the cost of opportunity is challenging because it is a personal calculation. One can only compare one option to another if one understands both.

For example, I do not understand the steel sector particularly well, but I do understand insurance. This means it would be foolish for me to try and compare a steel company's prospects to an insurance company. I might think the steel company has better prospects, but do I really know if I don't understand the industry?

This is a significant challenge all investors have to overcome. It's something Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) talked about at Berkshire Hathaway's ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) 2003 annual investor meeting:

"Once you're talking about opportunity cost that's personal to yourself and your own situation and your own abilities, you've departed from modern finance, totally. And that's what we've done. We're intelligently making these guesses, as best we can, based on our own circumstances and our own abilities. I think it's crazy to do it based on somebody else's circumstances and somebody else's abilities."

From my perspective, when I think about opportunity cost, I have to factor in the notion that I have a limited understanding of certain sectors in the technology industry. In this situation, I do not think it would be sensible to sell companies that I already own to buy businesses that I may not understand but seem to be performing well in the current environment.

Of course, I will not sell if I can see that the business I already own is performing well. If I know the company and sector, it will be easier for me to understand how well it is performing.

This may not be the perfect answer. I am sure I will miss some top-performing equities as a result. However, I will also avoid firms I don't understand, and I know investing in something one does not understand is the fastest way to lose money.

Understanding the opportunity cost is essential for long-term success as an investor because it helps allocation decisions. Unfortunately, there is no template one can use to understand this principle without first understanding one's circle of competence.