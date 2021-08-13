Charlie Munger and the Personal Nature of Opportunity Cost

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Charlie Munger and the Personal Nature of Opportunity Cost

A look at the challenges of understanding opportunity cost.

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Aug 13, 2021

Summary

  • Investors should always keep an eye on opportunity cost
  • However, this principle can be affected by personal experience
Article's Main Image

I have spent a vast amount of time thinking about opportunity cost over the past 18 months. Since the pandemic began, there has been a step-change in the business environment. In many sectors, the adoption of technology has accelerated, which has benefited some companies and hurt others. But at the same time, a huge amount of investment capital has flowed into the technology sector, driving innovation and new startups.

However, many of these companies are fighting over the same market share. Investment is driving competition, which is consuming capital, driving the need for more investment, which leads to more competition, and so on. I wanted to highlight this theme because it shows that investors now not only have to consider the opportunity cost of holding so-called old economy stocks such as oil producers compared to new economy stocks such as software providers; they also have to consider the opportunity cost of holding one tech firm compared to another.

Pre-pandemic to Covid-19

I have been debating whether the opportunity cost of continuing to hold many stocks I owned before the pandemic, which may face challenging futures, is worth it compared to owning companies that have prospered during the past 18 months.

The answer to this question has been further complicated by loss aversion. As much as one tries to avoid it, the cognitive bias that means the pain of losing is psychologically twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining is always present. It can prevent one from reaching a balanced conclusion when weighing up the opportunity cost of one investment compared to another, especially when the existing investment is in the red.

Understanding the cost of opportunity is challenging because it is a personal calculation. One can only compare one option to another if one understands both.

For example, I do not understand the steel sector particularly well, but I do understand insurance. This means it would be foolish for me to try and compare a steel company's prospects to an insurance company. I might think the steel company has better prospects, but do I really know if I don't understand the industry?

This is a significant challenge all investors have to overcome. It's something

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) talked about at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) 2003 annual investor meeting:

"Once you're talking about opportunity cost that's personal to yourself and your own situation and your own abilities, you've departed from modern finance, totally. And that's what we've done. We're intelligently making these guesses, as best we can, based on our own circumstances and our own abilities. I think it's crazy to do it based on somebody else's circumstances and somebody else's abilities."

From my perspective, when I think about opportunity cost, I have to factor in the notion that I have a limited understanding of certain sectors in the technology industry. In this situation, I do not think it would be sensible to sell companies that I already own to buy businesses that I may not understand but seem to be performing well in the current environment.

Of course, I will not sell if I can see that the business I already own is performing well. If I know the company and sector, it will be easier for me to understand how well it is performing.

This may not be the perfect answer. I am sure I will miss some top-performing equities as a result. However, I will also avoid firms I don't understand, and I know investing in something one does not understand is the fastest way to lose money.

Understanding the opportunity cost is essential for long-term success as an investor because it helps allocation decisions. Unfortunately, there is no template one can use to understand this principle without first understanding one's circle of competence.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment