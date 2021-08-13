Logo
Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Distribution of Proxy Materials for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Urges Stockholders to Reduce Solicitation Costs by Voting their Shares Immediately

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (: SAR) (“Saratoga Investment,” “Saratoga” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company commenced distribution of the proxy materials to the Company’s stockholders for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on September 27, 2021.

Saratoga’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2021 and definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed on August 3, 2021, have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be viewed on Saratoga’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/financial-informations.

The Company’s stockholders are urged to vote their shares as soon as possible, especially in light of mailing and processing delays due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. This will help Saratoga reduce solicitation costs associated with the Annual Meeting.

Saratoga’s Annual Meeting will be held at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Stockholders of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on July 30, 2021, the record date, may vote at the Annual Meeting.

About Saratoga Investment Corp.

Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Contact: Henri Steenkamp
Saratoga Investment Corp.
212-906-7800

