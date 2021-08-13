Phunware Launches Smart City Solution for the City of Pasadena

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the launch of its MaaS Smart City Solution on Apple iOS and Google Android for the city of Pasadena, Texas to improve citizen engagement and address critical challenges to managing emergencies.



The city of Pasadena is a vibrant community located just outside of Houston with a population of approximately 200,000. It has embraced modernization as it continues to attract new businesses and provide more amenities, but maintains its agricultural roots and commitment to personal connections. In fact, the Pasadena Volunteer Fire Department is the largest of all volunteer municipal fire departments in the United States . Having served over 30 years as a police officer for the Houston Police Department, Mayor Jeff Wagner understands how important it is to not only stay engaged with citizens and visitors, but also to leverage technology to better coordinate community resources.

The following is a statement from Mayor Wagner:

My first priority is, and always has been, the safety of our citizens. Keeping residents informed during emergency situations is one of the most important aspects of my administration. A mobile application from a tech leader like Phunware will enable Pasadena residents to have critical information in the palm of their hands, 24/7. Whether it’s an alert related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a hurricane warning or chemical release information from our neighboring industrial district, Pasadena is a prime candidate for a mobile phone app with integrated solutions for our diverse population.

Our research has shown that not every resident in Pasadena has a personal home computer or even access to broadcast or cable television. However, almost everyone has a mobile phone. While we offer free desktop computer services at our libraries and senior recreation center, having the opportunity to receive information directly to one’s smart phone is paramount in addressing all emergency alerts, including COVID-19 information.

A community is only as strong as its relationships, and a mobile app like this is another way for our residents to interact with their municipal government. As the second largest city in Harris County, Pasadena covers nearly 50 square miles and has a population of almost 200,000. It’s more important than ever that we advance smart-city capabilities to dynamically keep our citizens and visitors informed and safe. I also welcome the opportunity to offer another platform for our residents to share their comments or concerns about city services.

Phunware’s MaaS Smart City Solution can help city officials quickly identify, locate and engage employees, citizens, first-responders, volunteers and even local businesses. Cities can also link existing services and platforms where application program interfaces (APIs) are available, which help drive awareness and utilization of other key city resources, including parking management, maintenance requests and law enforcement broadcasts.

“Digital transformation can have a profound impact on how we live our daily lives, so it's imperative that city officials consider implementing strategies to not only tech-enable the community experience, but also to leverage mobile technology to keep residents and visitors safe and informed,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Mayor Wagner and his staff have set a new standard for how city officials can support their community by leveraging a mobile-first solution designed to help foster a safer, more engaged community.”

Capabilities of Phunware’s MaaS Smart City solution include, but are not limited to:

Notifications about and routing to businesses, donation sites, government services and community events through user-based contextual triggers, location confirmations, mapping options, navigation options, scheduling options and time.

Essential versus nonessential business designations, including details specific to operating hours, services provided and contact information, all while enabling citizens to discover and receive notifications about these points-of-interest in real-time based on their proximity and location to available public and private facilities and venues.

Coordinating information sharing by neighborhood, community and region to ensure that the right citizens are given the right messaging specific to their specific situation and individual needs, including emergency broadcasts and interactions.



Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates city-wide digital transformation and can help local officials, residents and visitors not only during the ongoing pandemic, but also in moving forward as cities leverage mobile technology to enhance and streamline operations.

