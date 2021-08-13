DSG Global, Inc. Automotive Division, Imperium Motors, to Showcase the Highly Anticipated ET5 SUV at the Electric Vehicle Shows in Montreal and Quebec City

Surrey, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. ( DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) today announced that Imperium Motor Canada will attend the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show in September and the Quebec Electric Vehicle Show in early October as demand for their electric vehicles (EV) continues to escalate.



The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show runs from September 17-19, 2021, at the Olympic Stadium. The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is the largest EV gathering in Canada with over 30,000 members of the Government, media, industry professional and consumers attending. At the event Christian Dubois, President of Imperium Motors Canada, will be showcasing Imperium ET5 SUV, Jonway vehicle models and several various e-bikes and scooters. Imperium Motor Canada will be in Booth #807. Salon Véhicule Électrique Montréal - Canada's First Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Show (ebems.com)

Christian will also be showcasing Imperium’s products at the Quebec Electric Vehicles Show from October 1-3, 2021, in Quebec City at the Centre de foires de Québec. This show attracts nearly 10,000 attendees and conducted 1883 road tests and over 2,000 indoor track test drives which Imperium will participate with their e-bikes during the show. Imperium Motor Canada will be in Booth #412. Salon Véhicule Électrique Québec - Canada's First Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Show (ebems.com)

“Both events will allow the consumer to see, test, analyze and compare the latest technologies in the EV field. The company will be accepting orders and deposits on all products with expected delivery to begin during Q4 2021. Additionally, the company will begin accepting online orders on all vehicles, and planning orders also to begin for Q4 delivery,” commented Christian Dubois, President Imperium Motors, Canada.

As previously announced, the company also be showcasing much of the EV product lineup at other trade shows later this year including:

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show at the Los Vegas Convention Center from November 2-5, 2021, with over 6,000 companies in attendance.

(SEMA) show at the Los Vegas Convention Center from November 2-5, 2021, with over 6,000 companies in attendance. Imperium Motors Commercial Vehicle Division will be attending BusCon , the largest event of its kind in North America and features the latest Bus and Mass Transit offerings available. This is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from November 15-17, 2021. This is the keystone event of the industry and attendees will include government and commercial customers who are interested in this sector. The company will be launching its 12 Meter E-Bus at this event.

, the largest event of its kind in North America and features the latest Bus and Mass Transit offerings available. This is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from November 15-17, 2021. This is the keystone event of the industry and attendees will include government and commercial customers who are interested in this sector. The company will be launching its 12 Meter E-Bus at this event. The Los Angeles International Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 19-28, 2021, with over 1,000,000 attendees where the fully Electric Class B Motorhome will be unveiled by William J Rex of Imperium EV Bus and Motor Home Division, along with a full variety of EV’s on display.

at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 19-28, 2021, with over 1,000,000 attendees where the fully Electric Class B Motorhome will be unveiled by William J Rex of Imperium EV Bus and Motor Home Division, along with a full variety of EV’s on display. The company will also be attending the Las Vegas Consumer Electronic Show, also known as the CES Show from January 5-8, 2022. At this show the company will be unveiling two new fully electric high-speed vehicles. The CES show has become the premier event location for the Electric Vehicle industry.

“These events come at the ideal time for Imperium. As the company nears completion of the homologation of products including the ET5 SUV, EV Buses, Terra-E, wide variety of E-Bikes, various other Jonway and Imperium EV products, industry influencers and consumers will be attracted to the diversity, quality, and affordability of our product offerings. We will be showcasing much of existing product lineup to millions of consumers this fall and unveiling new products simultaneously. While it has taken slightly longer than anticipated, the wait was worth it. Consumers will now be able to buy over twenty models of our products at very competitive prices,” commented Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motors.

“Due to overwhelming interest, the company will be establishing up to three additional Experience Centers in North America to display and sell the entire vehicle lineup and provide dealer training. The company also anticipates revealing an extensive authorized dealer network during the remainder of 2021,” continued Rick Curtis

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/.

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: successful completion of due diligence, satisfaction of conditions, and completion of the proposed transaction with MTG, INC. negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.