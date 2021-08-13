Logo
Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP) (the “Partnership”) has called an annual meeting of the Limited Partners to be held at the Partnership’s headquarters in Greece on September 23, 2021 at 11:30 am local time.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Formal notice of the meeting, the Partnership’s proxy statement and the accompanying Annual Report on Form 20-F are being sent to unitholders of the Partnership. Electronic copies of the materials are accessible on the Partnership’s website at http://ir.capitalpplp.com/. Following receipt of a proxy card unitholders may vote their common units by accessing www.proxyvote.com.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 16 vessels, including twelve Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: [email protected]

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos
CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]

