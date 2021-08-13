Chemomab Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chemomab Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- CM-101 Phase 2a trials in PSC and liver fibrosis continue to enroll patients with data expected in 2022 -

- Cash and equivalents of $67 million as of June 30, 2021, expected to fund current operating plan through mid 2023 -

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

Chemomab_Logo.jpg

Recent Highlights

CM-101 Phase 2a SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) continues to enroll patients in the UK and Israel. The SPRING study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose trial designed to evaluate CM-101's anti fibrotic effect, as well as its safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in PSC patients. Due to challenges resulting from the evolving conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chemomab is expanding the trial sites to include additional territories with significant recruitment potential, and anticipates data in the second half of 2022.

CM-101 Phase 2a SPLASH trial in liver fibrosis remains on track, with data expected in the first half of 2022. The SPLASH study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose study designed to assess the mechanism of action, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects, as well as the anti-fibrotic effects of subcutaneous (SC) CM-101 in NASH patients with fibrosis stage F2-F3.

CM-101 Phase 2 clinical trial of CM-101 for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis. Chemomab continues the preparations for the Phase 2 trial in Systemic Sclerosis. The trial is planned to be a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to test CM-101's effect on clinically relevant endpoints in diffuse Systemic Sclerosis patients. Chemomab expects to initiate the Phase 2 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022.

Expanded partnership with AGC Biologics for the manufacture of CM-101. Under terms of the agreement, AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Chemomab will work together to optimize, scale up and finalize the CM-101 manufacturing process under GMP conditions towards its testing in pivotal studies. AGC Biologics will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its site in Copenhagen to support Phase 2/3 clinical testing and launch readiness.

Presented a poster at the International Liver Congress 2021 (EASL) held virtually in June 2021. The poster, entitled: "The peri-ductular CCL24 rich niche promotes bile duct fibrosis related liver damage in primary sclerosing cholangitis" highlighted the pivotal role of CCL24 as a main driver of fibrosis in PSC-related pathophysiology and provided further support to the proposed CM-101 mechanism of action in PSC.

Chemomab is advancing in parallel three Phase 2 clinical trials with CM-101 in fibrotic indications; Systemic Sclerosis is planned to be initiated by early 2022 and clinical readouts from the ongoing clinical trials in PSC and liver fibrosis are expected during 2022.

"With two of our three planned Phase 2 trials enrolling patients and our strong cash position, we continue to make solid progress throughout our CM-101 pipeline. We remain highly focused on execution. In the beginning of 2022, we plan to initiate our third Phase 2 trial of CM-101 in Systemic Sclerosis and we look forward to anticipated data readouts in PSC and liver fibrosis in 2022." said Dr. Adi Mor, CEO of Chemomab. "Our agreement with AGC Biologics is an important step in ensuring the availability of clinical trial material for our future pivotal clinical studies and launch readiness. CM-101 is a very promising therapy with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and we believe we are well positioned to continue advancing our pipeline and executing upon our important milestones."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents (including bank deposits) as of June 30, 2021 were $67 million compared to $58.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and $11.7 million as of December 31, 2020. The existing cash position is expected to fund the Company's current operating plan until mid 2023.
  • Number of ADSs outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of June 30, 2021 was 12,584,362 (or 251,687,240 ordinary shares) which includes 699,806 ADSs (or 13,996,120 ordinary shares) sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 under the Company's ATM program.
  • Research and Development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $0.5 million was primarily related to clinical and pre-clinical activities. R&D expenses are expected to substantially increase over the next several quarters as Chemomab continues to advance the clinical programs.
  • General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $1.2 million is primarily derived from expenses associated with public company operations.
  • Basic and diluted net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.8 million or ($0.01) per ordinary share, compared to $1.1 million, or ($0.01) per ordinary share, for the prior year period.

For further details on the Company's financial results, including the results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021, refer to the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently undergoing clinical development with primary focus for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc).

For more information on Chemomab, please visit www.chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including: the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; risks related to Chemomab's ability to correctly manage its operating expenses and its expenses; Chemomab's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, focusing on CM-101; the timing of initiation of Chemomab's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Chemomab's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Chemomab's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Chemomab's product candidates; Chemomab's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Chemomab's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Chemomab's and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: +1-917-734-7387
[email protected]

Chemomab Therapeutics:
Sharon Elkobi
VP, Business Development
Phone: +972773310156
[email protected]

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In USD thousands (except share amounts)




June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

Assets


Unaudited

Audited





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents


45,396

11,674

Short term bank deposits


21,524

24

Other receivables and prepaid expenses


1,915

141





Total current assets


68,835

11,839





Non-current assets




Long term deposit


-

4

Long term prepaid expenses


995

-

Property and equipment, net


243

152

Restricted cash


53

53

Operating lease right-of-use assets


392

428

Total non-current assets


1,683

637





Total assets


70,518

12,476





Current liabilities




Trade payables


472

93

Accrued expenses


977

715

Employee and related expenses


638

438

Operating lease liabilities


72

70





Total current liabilities


2,159

1,316





Non-current liabilities




Operating lease liabilities - long term


320

358





Total non-current liabilities


320

358





Commitments and contingent liabilities








Total liabilities


2,479

1,674





Shareholders' equity

1



Ordinary shares no par value - Authorized: 650,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 500,000,000 shares as of December 31, 2020;

Issued and outstanding: 227,956,060 ordinary shares at June 30, 2021 and 9,274,838 ordinary shares at December 31, 2020








-

-





-

-

Additional paid in capital


96,208

34,497

Accumulated deficit


(28,169)

(23,695)





Total shareholders' equity


68,039

10,802

Total liabilities and shareholders'equity


70,518

12,476

  • Number of shares has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the share reverse split effected on March 16, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

In USD thousands



Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months


Ended

ended

Ended

ended


June 30

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses










Research and development

1,307

847

2,464

2,399






General and administrative

1,446

254

1,988

406






Total operating expenses

2,753

1,101

4,452

2,805






Financing expenses (income), net

17

(20)

22

(29)











Net loss for the period

2,770

1,081

4,474

2,776






Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share*

0.013

0.008

0.024

0.021






Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding, basic, and diluted*

216,266,993

129,761,778

186,840,022

129,761,778






* Number of shares has been retroactively adjusted based on the equivalent number of shares received by the accounting acquirer in the reverse recapitalization transaction

favicon.png?sn=LN74686&sd=2021-08-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemomab-therapeutics-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-provides-a-business-update-301354977.html

SOURCE ChemomAb Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN74686&Transmission_Id=202108130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN74686&DateId=20210813
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment