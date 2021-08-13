WowWee and Nickelodeon Digital Studios Launch Original, Music-based Digital Content Starring My Squishy Little Dumplings™

PR Newswire

MONTREAL and BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee® , a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and the makers of Fingerlings®, Got2Glow Fairy Finder™ and more, and Nickelodeon Digital Studios today announced a partnership for original digital-first content reimagining WowWee's My Squishy Little Dumplings characters as an animated band. The beloved characters from My Squishy Little Dumplings will come together as "The Squish," a digital, K-pop inspired band bringing a new genre of music called S-pop (aka Squish Pop) to kids.

Nickelodeon Digital Studios is producing a suite of exclusive digital content starring "The Squish" kicking off on August 13–designated as "Dumpling Day"— with a featured song and music video on the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. YouTube Channels. Titled "Can You Resist the Squish?!," the song and video focus on the big, unique personalities of each of the characters: Doe, Dip, Dee and Dot. The song will be available on all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and more.

Following the first music video debut, additional pieces of content will be released throughout the year on Nickelodeon's YouTube Channels including:

Music Videos: Dance music videos that highlight each Dumpling's individual track along with their unique origin story

Behind-The-Scenes Content: Exclusive, backstage content from "The Squish"

House Party Tour: "The Squish" are hitting the road, making stops in the Kitchen, the Play Room, The Tub and the Backyard!

Click HERE to embed the music video and HERE to download art.

"Kids and families from all over the world will adore 'My Squishy Little Dumplings,' the same way we do," said Ashley Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Digital Studios, Nickelodeon. "We are so excited to create an environment where these characters can evolve and thrive, and kids can fall in love with them in a whole new way."

"When WowWee first showed us My Squishy Little Dumplings we immediately knew these fun, surprising and loveable characters were a natural fit for the Nickelodeon portfolio," said Jamie Drew, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Americas Licensing, ViacomCBS. "We're thrilled to work with such a creative and innovative partner to launch this digital-first execution."

"We know kids everywhere are going to love the My Squishy Little Dumplings digital content on Nickelodeon's digital platforms just as much as we do," said Sydney Wiseman, Vice President of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "Nickelodeon is the perfect partner for us to bring the Dumplings into this next phase of fandom around the world."

For more information, please visit https://wowwee.com/ and be sure to join the "Dumpling Day" celebration, Friday, August 13th on social media by following @mysquishylittles.

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Also, the company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

