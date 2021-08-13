Bi-Mart, a Pacific Northwest retail chain, has started carrying the full line of Byrna products at its 82 Bi-Mart locations

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("the Company") today announced that Bi-Mart, a retail chain predominantly located in the Pacific Northwest, began carrying Byrna products at 82 Bi-Mart stores beginning in late July.

As part of the relationship, Bi-Mart is stocking the Company's products in display cases that prominently feature the Byrna® HD launcher and a selection of Byrna projectiles and accessories. With the addition of this retail relationship, Byrna products are now sold at approximately 1,600 brick and mortar locations across the United States.

"The expansion of our dealer network, including larger regional chains such as Bi-Mart, is an important component of our overall growth strategy," stated Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna Technologies. "The addition of Bi-Mart to the growing list of retailers that carry our products further diversifies our revenue streams and places the Byrna brand in a high-traffic retail setting that consumers visit to purchase a wide variety of items. Our products have already been well received by Bi-Mart customers, as indicated by a replenishing order after only two weeks of selling the products."

"Positioning the Byrna HD in Bi-Mart gives consumers a greater opportunity to see and hold the product, which we view as a competitive advantage given the look and feel of the Byrna. We plan to continue to pursue relationships such as these and look forward to providing updates as they materialize."

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative, non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state of the art handheld CO 2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products visit the Company's e-commerce store.

