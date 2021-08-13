Hades Available Now for PlayStation® and Xbox Consoles

Private+Division and Supergiant+Games are proud to announce that Hades is now available as a retail edition, simultaneously alongside the digital release, for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. The multi-award-winning game, boasting impressive aggregate score of 94 on OpenCritic* and earning “#1 Best PlayStation 5 Game of 2021” and “#1 Best Xbox Series X Game of 2021” on Metacritic**, is now available for the first time on PlayStation and Xbox consoles with the physical edition packed with additional items perfect for current and future fans. The boxed edition of Hades for PlayStation and Xbox consoles is now available for suggested retail price of $29.99 from a variety of retailers.

“With Hades, we wanted to make the thrilling experience of rogue-like games more inviting than ever before, through a design that makes dying and retrying a big part of the story and fun," said Greg Kasavin, Creative Director at Supergiant Games. "We’re really looking forward to hearing from PlayStation and Xbox players as they delve into our vision of the Underworld of Greek myth, and discover its many surprises."

The retail edition of Hades packs in bonus extras, including a digital download code for the Hades Original Soundtrack, containing two and half hours of music by award-winning composer Darren Korb. Physical copies also include a full-color, 32-page character compendium booklet featuring illustrious character art inked by Supergiant Games’ BAFTA Award-winning art director, Jen Zee. In addition, the first-run prints of physical PlayStation and Xbox copies are emblazoned with stunning metallic foil detailing across the cover art.

“Hades has already so much well-deserved critical praise, and we’re excited to collaborate with Supergiant Games to create a physical edition that honors the title and enables a new audience to enjoy Hades,” said Roger Kurtz, Executive Producer at Private Division. “Launching alongside the digital release on these consoles, it gives players an opportunity to own this incredible game on their system of choice. In addition, the extra items in the physical edition enrich the experience and allow fans to dive deeper into the world of Hades.”

Playing Hades on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S results in a technical boost, with the action running at 4K at a target 60fps. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game perform at 1080p at a target 60fps. In addition, Hades features enhanced controller vibration and controller lighting on the PS5’s DualSense™ wireless controller. All PlayStation 4 versions of Hades, both physical and digital, include a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version. The Xbox versions of Hades use Smart Delivery, allowing access to both the Xbox One title and the Xbox Series X|S title. Additional information on Smart Delivery can be found at xbox.com%2Fsmart-delivery.

About Hades

In Hades, players assume the role of the immortal Prince of the Underworld as he attempts to hack and slash his way out of his infamous father’s domain. This fast-paced, character-driven title combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s past critically-acclaimed titles, such as the action elements of Bastion, rich environments and atmosphere of Transistor, and the depth of storytelling that unfolds in Pyre.

Hades is available for an MSRP of $29.99 for physical edition and $24.99 digitally, on PlayStation5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Physical retail versions are published by Private Division. Hades is rated T for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Hades, subscribe on YouTube, follow on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, join the Discord+server, and visit PlayHades.com.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Supergiant Games

Founded in 2009, Supergiant Games is a small independent studio known for its critically acclaimed titles Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and most recently, Hades. After launching on an initial set of platforms in autumn 2020, Hades proceeded to earn dozens of Game of the Year awards, including from IGN.com, Polygon.com, Eurogamer.com, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and many other sources. Headquartered in San Francisco, Supergiant Games is committed to creating games that can leave a lasting and positive impression by sparking players' imaginations like the games they played as kids.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, OlliOlli World from Roll7, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, and more. Private Division also publishes the retail version of Hades from Supergiant Gamesfor PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Private Division will publish new titles from Moon Studios and additional unannounced projects in development. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.take2games.com.

“PlayStation”, “PS5”, “PS4” and “DualSense” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; our ability to successfully integrate Dynamixyz’s operations and employees; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of reductions in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

