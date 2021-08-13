Logo
Kristina Coleman Honored with WBJ Diversity & Inclusion Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, celebrates Kristina Coleman, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. The Wichita Business Journal selected Coleman for the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The Wichita Business Journal’s fifth Diversity & Inclusion Awards, formerly known as the Leaders in Diversity Award, recognizes the accomplishments of Wichita-area organizations and individuals as they strive to reflect the rich tapestry in the community. The honorees selected demonstrate respect or inclusive treatment for others, advocacy for underrepresented groups, and commitment to the advancement of cultural diversity in the business community.

“Kristina is a compelling leader who aptly demonstrates our Company Core Value of ensuring ‘the Best Idea Wins.’ She is an advocate who tirelessly helps CURO remain a place of business wherein our employees feel they can speak up, be themselves, and be appreciated for the differences and strengths they bring to our company, as a whole,” said Jillian Slagter, CURO’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Leader of the Diversity & Inclusion Council.

Coleman began working at CURO in 2011 and was one of only a few minority employee at corporate headquarters at the time. She realized the importance of representation and raised awareness of the importance of diversification. Working closely with CURO executives, Coleman was instrumental in establishing the mission, goals, and objectives for the Diversity & Inclusion Council, which launched in June of 2020.

According to Coleman, “Growing up as an adopted, biracial woman in America taught me that to achieve socially responsible corporate and cultural innovation, all people—regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical abilities or disabilities, socioeconomic status, political beliefs, or other diverse backgrounds—must be treated equally and empowered to speak up and make their voices heard.”

In addition to her role within the company, Coleman volunteers in the company’s Junior Achievement initiative and recently developed CURO’s first Employee Relief Program—a program that when launched will seek to help employees who are impacted by unexpected personal or financial loss. She also led the charge for CURO becoming a StigmaFree company to help end the stigma on mental health and create resources for those affected by mental illness.

“Kristina shows conviction, integrity, and compassion in each task she tackles and with everyone she works with. She is well-respected with a reputation of fearlessly and empathetically building everyone up around her—without hesitation or reserve. She undoubtedly deserves this award. We’re incredibly proud of her,” remarked Bill Baker.

The Wichita+Business+Journal will profile honorees for the Diversity & Inclusion Award in their August 13 issue.

ABOUT CURO’S DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COUNCIL

In June of 2020, with sponsorship from the Board of Directors, the Company created a Diversity and Inclusion Council with employees from all levels and departments of CURO. The mission of the Council is to create an inclusive work environment where all people feel comfortable being themselves and are encouraged to use their diverse experiences and backgrounds to strengthen the Company’s vision, values, growth, and progress.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

(CURO-NWS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005244/en/

