Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Important New Research Manuscript on Anti-Inflammatory Mode of Action

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Important New Research Manuscript on Anti-Inflammatory Mode of Action

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Research shows Ampion may be used to treat conditions that are supported for dexamethasone but with fewer or less harmful side effects

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 13, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options, today announced a preprint version of a manuscript, "LMWF5A Demonstrates an Anti-Inflammatory Mode of Action and Similar Drug Targets to Dexamethasone in Activated PBMC," has been posted on In Review, a preprint platform hosted on Research Square.

Ampio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

The paper highlights important preclinical research done on the mode of action of Ampion™, Ampio's novel anti-inflammatory biologic therapy, showing that Ampion may be used to treat conditions that are supported for dexamethasone but with fewer or less harmful side effects.

"It is imperative that new research on possible treatments be shared as quickly as possible," said David Bar-Or, M.D., Director and Founder of Ampio Pharmaceuticals and a co-author of the paper. "This research demonstrates an opportunity to provide anti-inflammatory benefit with limited side effects with Ampion treatment. Making this paper available in preprint format on In Review makes research communication faster, fairer, and potentially more useful in the fight against COVID-19."

Ampio Pharmaceuticals is currently conducting two Phase II clinical trials for use of Ampion in treating COVID-19, in an inhaled format for COVID-19 related respiratory distress and intravenously (IV) for systemic complications. Additional trials are underway for "long-haul" COVID-19 and osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).

The preprint paper stems from an unbiased investigation of Ampion's effects on activated immune cells in various conditions. Differential gene expression analysis determined transcriptional changes due to Ampion treatment, and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis software identified compounds with comparable or contrasting activities to Ampion. Analysis revealed broad anti-inflammatory and pro-resolving activities for Ampion, with predicted inhibition of key pro-inflammatory mediators and functions as well as activation of some anti-inflammatory mediators.

Upstream regulator analysis identified dexamethasone as the most significantly similar drug. Further comparison of Ampion and dexamethasone revealed similar, but not identical, targets and directional regulation. This study supports the current knowledge on the mode of action of Ampion and provides new hypotheses for future investigations. Due to its analogous biological effects compared to dexamethasone and its known safety profile, Ampion may be used to treat conditions that are supported for dexamethasone with fewer or less harmful side effects.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements
Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "could," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's ability to access equity financing and fund research and development programs and operations through the fourth quarter of 2022, expectations with respect to Ampion, including its ability to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options (including COVID-19) and its ability to offer the benefits of steroids without the side effects, the significance of reported results in early clinical trials, the timing of patient enrollment for the Phase I Long-COVID trial and the Phase II COVID-19 trials, the timing and outcome of the Company's application for Emergency Use Authorization of Ampion in COVID-19 patients with inhalation and intravenous routes of drug delivery, the term of Ampion's patent protection and the timing and likelihood of Ampion's approval as a novel biologic under the BPCIA, including the availability of 12-year FDA market exclusivity in connection with such approval. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Ampio and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, in Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact
Katie Kennedy
[email protected]
610-731-1045

favicon.png?sn=LA74246&sd=2021-08-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampio-pharmaceuticals-announces-important-new-research-manuscript-on-anti-inflammatory-mode-of-action-301354755.html

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA74246&Transmission_Id=202108130915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA74246&DateId=20210813
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment