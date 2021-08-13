Liberty All-Star Equity Fund July 2021 Monthly Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund July 2021 Monthly Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the July 2021 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

All_Star_Funds_Logo.jpg

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA
Monthly Update, July, 2021

Investment Approach:

Fund Style: Large-Cap Core
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:

Value Managers:

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC

Fiduciary Management, Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC

Growth Managers:

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP

TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(32.7% of equity portfolio)


1

Alphabet, Inc.

2.7%

2

Facebook, Inc.

2.5%

3

Amazon.com, Inc.

2.4%

4

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

2.3%

5

Adobe, Inc.

2.3%

6

Visa, Inc.

2.0%

7

Microsoft Corp.

1.9%

8

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.7%

9

Danaher Corp.

1.6%

10

salesforce.com, Inc.

1.6%

11

Sony Group Corp.

1.4%

12

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

1.3%

13

Capital One Financial Corp.

1.3%

14

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

1.2%

15

ServiceNow, Inc.

1.2%

16

IHS Markit, Ltd.

1.2%

17

Charles Schwab Corp.

1.1%

18

General Electric Co.

1.0%

19

NVIDIA Corp.

1.0%

20

Masco Corp.

1.0%

Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance:

Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$8.13

$9.04

11.2%

Distributions (Ex-Date July 22nd)

$0.21

$0.21


End of month value

$8.05

$8.45

5.0%

Performance for month

1.60%

-4.09%


Performance year-to-date

17.85%

32.13%


Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$1,782.7

Equities

$1,786.6

Percent Invested

100.2%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

22.2%

Financials

16.9%

Health Care

14.4%

Consumer Discretionary

13.9%

Industrials

10.3%

Communication Services

8.3%

Materials

3.8%

Energy

3.2%

Real Estate

2.8%

Consumer Staples

2.7%

Utilities

1.5%

Total Market Value

100.0%


*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Ecolab, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Allegion PLC

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of July 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY74405&sd=2021-08-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-equity-fund-july-2021-monthly-update-301355039.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Funds

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY74405&Transmission_Id=202108130927PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY74405&DateId=20210813
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment