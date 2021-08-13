Year in Review: TAAT™ Provides Corporate Update Summarizing its First Year Under Executive Leadership from "Big Tobacco"

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to provide a “year in review” summary of the Company’s performance and accomplishments since August 2020 when it added two former “Big Tobacco” players to its executive team, including Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella (former lead strategist for Philip Morris International) and Chief Revenue Officer Tim Corkum (former international commercialization executive for Philip Morris International). Under the administration of Mr. Coscarella and Mr. Corkum, the Company has completed development of TAAT™ and has successfully launched the product at retail in multiple U.S. states with a total store count of more than 500, in addition to an e-commerce portal that has received orders from smokers aged 21+ in 37 U.S. states. To provide shareholders an overview of the Company’s progress over the past twelve months, TAAT™ has assembled a month-by-month timeline of key milestones:



August 2020: Setti Coscarella is appointed CEO of TAAT™, Tim Corkum is appointed CRO of TAAT™.

September 2020: TAAT™ negotiates favourable production terms with a contract manufacturer of cigarettes for global and regional tobacco brands, files its first U.S. patent for a step in the Beyond Tobacco™ base material refinement process, and receives approximately 3.2 tons of material for producing Beyond Tobacco™. In the United States, the Company’s common shares were upgraded to the OTCQB® market .

October 2020: Ohio tobacco wholesaler places initial purchase order of TAAT™. Private placement of CAD $6.75 million closed with a group of investors led by Ms. Debbie Chang (co-founder of Horizons Ventures, investing in her personal capacity). TAAT™ expands its IP portfolio with 17 trademark applications filed in 15 jurisdictions . Two key members added to the TAAT™ advisory board; Michael Saxon (former growth strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International) and Kit Dietz (former board member of Lorillard, named Dean of the Industry in convenience wholesale).

November 2020: Launch-related media is finalized and released including video advertisements and first in-store graphic placements . TryTAAT landing page launches and converts nearly one third of visitors into TAAT™ sample pack requests. Dr. Cindy Orser (life sciences scholar and executive biochemist for projects with U.S. federal agency funding) added to the TAAT™ advisory board. Setti Coscarella is appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

December 2020: TAAT™ becomes a “post-revenue” company, and is added to the CSE Composite Index® as well as its CSE25™ subset (consisting of the largest 25 companies in Composite by market capitalization). Investor group in October 2020 CAD $6.75 million private placement voluntarily exercises their warrants for gross proceeds of CAD $10 million. First TAAT™ shipment arrives at Ohio tobacco distributor, TAAT™ performs positively in its first week at retail in Ohio.

Over the past year, TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella has taken an interdisciplinary approach to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing TAAT™ as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+. Pictured above at the CHAMPS Las Vegas trade show in July 2021, Mr. Coscarella actively leads many initiatives for the Company as it seeks to continue capturing market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.

January 2021: Thousands of TAAT™ sample packs are shipped to smokers aged 21+ in 38 U.S. states to fulfill requests on TryTAAT. TAAT™ Menthol is the first variety to be sold out and reordered by Ohio tobacco retailers. Overall, reorders had already been placed by 60% of tobacco retailers who carried TAAT™ for three or more weeks. TAAT™ launches a statewide video advertisement campaign on over 10,000 gas pump displays .

February 2021: TAAT™ launches e-commerce , making the product available to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. In response to sustained demand in Ohio, TAAT™ increases manufacturing capacity to over 57,000 cartons per month . First national mainstream media coverage of TAAT™ in a Forbes article profiling the Company .

March 2021: New campaign for TryTAAT launches, garnering over 5,000 sample pack requests . TAAT™ common shares upgraded from OTCQB® to OTCQX® Best Market in the United States.

April 2021: TAAT™ makes initial application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market . London-based wholesaler places CAD $149,000 purchase order for TAAT™ to distribute in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Leases finalized for new facilities in Las Vegas, NV, significantly increasing space for R&D, manufacturing, and operations. Setti Coscarella delivers Tobacco Disruptor presentation at the Global Chinese Financial Forum . TAAT™ becomes the exclusive combustible smoke product sponsor of the Professional Bull Riders league (“PBR”) through 2023. Name change to TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. takes effect on April 28, 2021.

May 2021: U.S. patent filing for Beyond Tobacco™ refinement technique is advanced to “nonprovisional” status , with an enhanced scope of protection. TAAT™ supports the Mister Supranational USA 2021 pageant in Las Vegas, NV as the event’s lead sponsor.

In May 2021, TAAT™ was the lead sponsor of the Mister Supranational USA 2021 pageant in Las Vegas, NV. In addition to placements at the preliminary and main events, several participants appeared in promotional media for TAAT™ featuring the logo and the product.

June 2021: TAAT™ sponsors the team of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather , who wore TAAT™ headwear at Mayweather’s June 6, 2021 fight against Logan Paul. Floyd Mayweather also posted a video introducing TAAT™ on his Instagram page with more than 26 million followers. Georgia-based wholesaler with a multi-state network of 1,200 stores completely pre-sells initial shipment of TAAT™ (15 master cases) before it arrives. Fiscal Q2 2021 financial results show over 300% sequential revenue growth .

July 2021: At first B2B convention after launching, TAAT™ is named Best New Product at the show. TAAT™ officially launches in Illinois , where it can benefit from significant pricing advantages in certain regions.

August 2021: Total store count of TAAT™ retailers grows to 500. After two trade shows in July 2021, 68 new initial purchase orders from show leads were closed. Peter Nguyen and John Martin are added to the Company’s Board of Directors as independent directors, and also join the Company’s Audit Committee.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “It would be an understatement to say that the past year has been positively exhilarating. Despite the fact that we were not able to promote TAAT™ through channels such as live events and trade shows until recently, we were not held back from perfecting TAAT™ and its Beyond Tobacco™ base material, making connections with tobacco distributors to land store placements, and leveraging several forms of digital media to capture the attention of smokers aged 21+ to generate interest in trying TAAT™. The near future is very bright with our first international purchase order currently in motion, several more active dialogues with trade show leads seeking to place initial orders, and our new facilities in Las Vegas getting ready to operate with much more space and several important functional upgrades. The past year has been a great pleasure, and I could not be more excited for the path forward as we work towards building an even bigger footprint in the tobacco industry.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

