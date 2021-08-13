Travelzoo® Wins FOCUS-MONEY's Award for Consumer Satisfaction for Third Year in a Row

PR Newswire

BERLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the highest possible ranking for consumer satisfaction for the third year in a row by popular German magazine FOCUS-MONEY.

Consumers taking part in the survey were asked to rate 622 online brands across 62 categories based on criteria such as usability of website and app, value for money of products offered and variety of payment methods available. More than 93,000 FOCUS-MONEY readers participated in the survey, which was conducted in partnership with market research institute ServiceValue. Travelzoo received the highest possible ranking, "Bestnote," in the travel deals category.

A few weeks ago, Travelzoo also received the highest rating from consumers in the category of online travel deals in a national survey commissioned by BILD Zeitung, Germany's largest newspaper.

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

