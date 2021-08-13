Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, VanEck

New Purchases: BKLN, VWOB, VGT, PSA, RZV, TIP,

BKLN, VWOB, VGT, PSA, RZV, TIP, Added Positions: AGG, SUB, FLRN, BWZ, VWO, HYLB, VTIP, SPSB, JKD, SJNK, MUB, VSS, IEF, TLT,

AGG, SUB, FLRN, BWZ, VWO, HYLB, VTIP, SPSB, JKD, SJNK, MUB, VSS, IEF, TLT, Reduced Positions: IVV, VTV, IEFA, PCY, EMLC, VUG, VEA, VB, VGK, IEMG, VAW, VHT, VO, EWC, VDC, VPU,

IVV, VTV, IEFA, PCY, EMLC, VUG, VEA, VB, VGK, IEMG, VAW, VHT, VO, EWC, VDC, VPU, Sold Out: CWB, THD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windham Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Windham Capital Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windham Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windham+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,263,675 shares, 29.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 208,313 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 353,551 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,674 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 396,425 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 65,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $93.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 145.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 51,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.68 and $87.03, with an estimated average price of $84.26.

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $82.45, with an estimated average price of $79.41.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 45.87%. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Windham Capital Management, LLC still held 28,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 59.77%. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Windham Capital Management, LLC still held 9,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.