swisspartners Ltd. Buys Stellantis NV, Deere, The Mosaic Co, Sells Stellantis NV, Zoetis Inc,

New Purchases: STLA, DE, MOS, DOW, BIVI, STEM, VMAR, LOW, NIO, ARKG, VXX,

STLA, DE, MOS, DOW, BIVI, STEM, VMAR, LOW, NIO, ARKG, VXX, Added Positions: ALC, DHI, QGEN, SPGI, PYPL, GOOGL, MU, ASHR, FCX, INTC, MA, FB, ABT, CVX,

ALC, DHI, QGEN, SPGI, PYPL, GOOGL, MU, ASHR, FCX, INTC, MA, FB, ABT, CVX, Reduced Positions: AMZN, NVDA, ZTS, AAPL, JNJ, V, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, DIS, BABA, AMAT, MRNA, UBS, PBR,

AMZN, NVDA, ZTS, AAPL, JNJ, V, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, DIS, BABA, AMAT, MRNA, UBS, PBR, Sold Out: FCAM, GWPH, A, CAT, ABBV, PKI, TMUS, CVAC, UUUU, UEC, USAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Deere, The Mosaic Co, Dow Inc, BioVie Inc, sells Stellantis NV, Zoetis Inc, , Agilent Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, swisspartners Ltd. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of swisspartners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swisspartners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,415 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,885 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,012 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 300,000 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 13,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in BioVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 105.25%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.617500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.