swisspartners Ltd. Buys Stellantis NV, Deere, The Mosaic Co, Sells Stellantis NV, Zoetis Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

swisspartners Ltd. Buys Stellantis NV, Deere, The Mosaic Co, Sells Stellantis NV, Zoetis Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company swisspartners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Deere, The Mosaic Co, Dow Inc, BioVie Inc, sells Stellantis NV, Zoetis Inc, , Agilent Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, swisspartners Ltd. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of swisspartners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swisspartners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,415 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  2. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,885 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,012 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%
  4. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 300,000 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 13,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioVie Inc (BIVI)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in BioVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 105.25%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.617500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26.

Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 24.18%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of swisspartners Ltd.. Also check out:

1. swisspartners Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. swisspartners Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. swisspartners Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that swisspartners Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider