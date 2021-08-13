Bluesphere Advisors, LLC Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: PSEP, NVDA, FCX, GS, DVN, DNMR, BF.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Penske Automotive Group Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 55,384 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 21,741 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,189 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,486 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 138,583 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 22,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $410.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.