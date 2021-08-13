Bluesphere Advisors, LLC Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: PSEP, NVDA, FCX, GS, DVN, DNMR, BF.B,
- Added Positions: IWF, IVV, FDX, XOM, XLF, GOOGL, MSFT, VNQ, VHT, VBK, CCL, IOO, IWN, BRK.B, PEJ, VEA, AMD, BA,
- Reduced Positions: VOOG, DIS, PAG, PM, ITA, QCLN, AAPL, ICLN, PGX, VOO, BABA, JPM, PG, EW, ADBE, VIG, SBUX, IWO, VFH, JNJ, FXI, VXF, INTC, GOOG, ABBV, RTX, VIS, FTC, VZ, MDLZ, IVW, QQQ, QCOM, MRK, SPY, PFE,
- Sold Out: MO, XLK, AGG, PEP, GLD, LQD, PTY, DOW,
For the details of Bluesphere Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluesphere+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bluesphere Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 55,384 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 21,741 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,189 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,486 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 138,583 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 22,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $410.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bluesphere Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bluesphere Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bluesphere Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bluesphere Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bluesphere Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment