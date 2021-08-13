PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: SBUX, PG, ADBE, ALC, OTIS, ZBRA, PINS, XLK, AIG,

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Starbucks Corp, Medtronic PLC, sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd. As of 2021Q2, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd owns 67 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,496 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,140 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,224 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 19,845 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,716 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $635.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.617500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $563.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 238.10%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 50,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.