PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nassau, C5, based Investment company PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Starbucks Corp, Medtronic PLC, sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd. As of 2021Q2, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd owns 67 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+bank+%26+trust+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,496 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,140 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,224 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 19,845 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,716 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $635.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.617500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $563.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 238.10%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 50,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd. Also check out:

