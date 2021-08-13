Tobam Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Novavax Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Roku Inc, NIO Inc

New Purchases: IMAB, GFL, FUTU, QFIN, TIGR, AMC, GME, MSTR, EDU, PPL, OCFT, VRSK, UNP, STLD, PNW, AFG, NUE, NWL, LH, JLL, ITW, BEN, EMN, DAR, BRO, ADM,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Novavax Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, iQIYI Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2021Q2, Tobam owns 433 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOBAM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobam/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,050,145 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Clorox Co (CLX) - 355,204 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 1,036,385 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23% Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - 131,528 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.02% Kellogg Co (K) - 903,490 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Tobam initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 148,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 313,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam initiated holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 110.98%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 217,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 1578.13%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $246.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 106,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 166.42%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 247,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 216.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,713,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 93.86%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 68,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,823,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tobam sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Tobam sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

Tobam sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97.

Tobam sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Tobam sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Tobam sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.