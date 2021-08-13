Logo
Tobam Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Novavax Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Roku Inc, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Paris, I0, based Investment company Tobam (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Novavax Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, iQIYI Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2021Q2, Tobam owns 433 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOBAM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobam/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOBAM
  1. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,050,145 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  2. Clorox Co (CLX) - 355,204 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
  3. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 1,036,385 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%
  4. Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - 131,528 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.02%
  5. Kellogg Co (K) - 903,490 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)

Tobam initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 148,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Tobam initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 313,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Tobam initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Tobam initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

Tobam initiated holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Tobam initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Tobam added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 110.98%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 217,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Tobam added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 1578.13%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $246.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 106,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Tobam added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 166.42%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 247,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Tobam added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 216.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,713,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tobam added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 93.86%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 68,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Tobam added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 65.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,823,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tobam sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Tobam sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Tobam sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Tobam sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Tobam sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Tobam sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOBAM. Also check out:

1. TOBAM's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOBAM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOBAM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOBAM keeps buying
