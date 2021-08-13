Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Burford Capital, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, UBS Group AG, Sells Apple Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: BUR, TLT, BIDU, INCO, AGC, LMND, AMT, IQV, PLTR, CRM,
- Added Positions: UBS, TMO, EXAS, LOGI, AMZN, ALC, GOLD, EBND, INDA, HDB, MSFT, V, GOOGL, HD, UNH, EWL, VGK, FAST, SPY, XLV, JPM, AZN, MU, PYPL, ICE, EWG, ALGN, AWK, TEVA, TSM, AMGN, MCD, CSCO, PEP, CBRE, MA, RTX, ISRG, EOG, DEO, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ORCL, CWB, FXI, GLD, ATVI, OEF, BABA, C, DHR, IDXX, JNJ, PM, GOOG, FIS, LYB,
- Sold Out: LDOS, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pictet North America Advisors SA
- Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 7,647,727 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,464 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,898 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 559,121 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,729 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 7,647,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 187,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $153.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 105,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Columbia India Consumer ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,415,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 277.67%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $542.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 115,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 92,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 413.40%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pictet North America Advisors SA. Also check out:
