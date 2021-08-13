Logo
Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Burford Capital, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, UBS Group AG, Sells Apple Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Pictet North America Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Burford Capital, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, UBS Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, sells Apple Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Oracle Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet North America Advisors SA. As of 2021Q2, Pictet North America Advisors SA owns 128 stocks with a total value of $968 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pictet North America Advisors SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+north+america+advisors+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pictet North America Advisors SA
  1. Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 7,647,727 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,464 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,898 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 559,121 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,729 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 7,647,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 187,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $153.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 105,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Columbia India Consumer ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,415,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 277.67%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $542.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 115,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 92,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 413.40%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pictet North America Advisors SA. Also check out:

1. Pictet North America Advisors SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pictet North America Advisors SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pictet North America Advisors SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pictet North America Advisors SA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
