Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crake Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Vipshop Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Viatris Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vale SA, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crake Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Crake Asset Management LLP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crake Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crake+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crake Asset Management LLP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,500 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.21%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 485,052 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.72%
  3. Cigna Corp (CI) - 702,648 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.39%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,750,408 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.07%
  5. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 839,030 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.56%
New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 559,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,595,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.658900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 281,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $184.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 83,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 431.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 5,231,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.022400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,750,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 327,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crake Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Crake Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crake Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crake Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crake Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider