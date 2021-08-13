Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: DAL, VTRS, LUV, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vipshop Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Viatris Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vale SA, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crake Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Crake Asset Management LLP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,500 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.21% Facebook Inc (FB) - 485,052 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.72% Cigna Corp (CI) - 702,648 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.39% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,750,408 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.07% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 839,030 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.56%

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 559,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,595,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.658900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 281,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $184.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 83,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 431.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 5,231,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.022400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,750,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 327,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Crake Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.