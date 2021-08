KBC Group NV Buys Amazon.com Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Brussels, C9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Align Technology Inc, Ally Financial Inc, sells Linde PLC, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Newmont Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KBC Group NV. As of 2021Q2, KBC Group NV owns 1221 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,136,333 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,023,985 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 275,414 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 303,429 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,932,298 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 248,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 205,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 252,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 101,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3289.220300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 275,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,081,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 125.47%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $690.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 204,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 94.10%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,547,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 1922.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,367,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Intel Corp by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,242,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.